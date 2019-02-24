|
Leona Szuba (nee Musial), age 92. Loving wife of the late Louis Sr.; Beloved mother of Michael (Debbie) and the late Louis Jr., Gary, Thomas and James; Proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 4; Loving sister of Marcelline Leno and Robert Musial; Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Leona Passed away on February 9th and a memorial service will be held on a future date. Funeral arrangements by Pietryka Funeral Home. Info, 773-889-0115.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019