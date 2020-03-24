Home

Born October 6, 1934, Leonard passed away peacefully Friday, March 20th at Luther Village. Len served his Country in the US Navy, was an Electrical Project Manager for C. A. Riley Electric in Elk Grove Village for 35 years. After retiring in 1999, he became a longtime soccer coach at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, he was also a valued employee at the Arlington Heights Public Library. He was preceded in death by his wife Paula and sister Vi Ullrich. He is survived by his children Carrie and Jason Birck, Sheri and Daniel Grange. No services are currently planned.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
