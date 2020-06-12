Leonard Charles Schaefer, 71, of Elgin passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born in Chicago on September 9, 1948 to Charles and Gertrude. Leonard was a Meat Cutter at Jewel for 45 years. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Roxanne; children, Linda Richlen, Shane Lyle, Matthew Kramer; grandchildren, Zachary, Gregory, Bradley and Abaigeal. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Tina. Services will be private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.