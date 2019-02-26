Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD ZACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD F. ZACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEONARD F. ZACK Obituary
Leonard F. Zack, age 90, passed away February 21, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Nanette (nee Stavoe), for 67 years. Loving father of Jeff (Janet), Jim, Garry (Kim) and Nancy (Bob) Winzenried; proud grandfather of Jaimee, Jeremy, Jason, Lacey, Josie and Sarah and great-grandfather of Evan, Ella, Addison, Owen, Emmitt, and Abby. Fond brother of the late Rose Monty and the late Theresa Sowa. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 11:30am at the Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary, 606 W. Golf Rd., Mt. Prospect. Memorials to the Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.