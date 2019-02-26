|
Leonard F. Zack, age 90, passed away February 21, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Nanette (nee Stavoe), for 67 years. Loving father of Jeff (Janet), Jim, Garry (Kim) and Nancy (Bob) Winzenried; proud grandfather of Jaimee, Jeremy, Jason, Lacey, Josie and Sarah and great-grandfather of Evan, Ella, Addison, Owen, Emmitt, and Abby. Fond brother of the late Rose Monty and the late Theresa Sowa. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 11:30am at the Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary, 606 W. Golf Rd., Mt. Prospect. Memorials to the Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019