WEST DUNDEE - Leonard "Lenny" H. Meyers, 75, of West Dundee, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1944 in Melrose Park, the son of Howard and Beatrice Riley Meyers. Lenny lived a full, vibrant life. He was a 1962 Graduate of Elgin High School, where he was a celebrated athlete; participating in baseball, football and wrestling. During his senior year, he was chosen as most valuable athlete by his coaches. A loyal friend to many, he always held fond memories and stories from his teenage years. After high school, Lenny attended Elgin Community College. Lenny was a US Army Veteran having served in combat in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Elgin American Legion Post 57, the VFW, Post 1307; and also the Elgin Riverside Club. Prior to his retirement, Lenny served as a Dean's Assistant at Streamwood High School. Lenny and Cheryl were childhood friends who grew up in the same neighborhood. His memory and legacy will live on through his loving wife, Cheryl Fowler Meyers; daughter, Savannah (Jay) Schroeder; granddaughter, Jade; his twin brother, LeRoy (Marty) Meyers; sisters-in-law, Carol Fowler, Dorita (Bruce O'Kane) Combest; brothers-in-law, Gary (Mickey) Fowler and Merrill Fowler. Heaven has gained another angel. Lenny will now be reunited with his parents, whose death preceded his. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will private in Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until the time of services in the funeral home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019