WHEATON - Leonard J. Di Forte, age 97, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the DuPage Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Olsen); loving father of Dwight Dixon, Darrell Dixon, Dwayne (Shirley) Dixon, David (Barbara) Dixon, Debra (Rick) Wellington, Toni (Bill) Kellens, Tina (Kurt) Browning and the late Joseph L. Di Forte and Sandi Hermanowicz; devoted grandfather of 25; great-grandfather of 46; great-great-grandfather of 5; brother of Joseph F. Di Forte and the late Mary Bottari. Visitation will be at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2 - 8. p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment West Lawn Cemetery, Racine, WI. For information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
