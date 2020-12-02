1/
LEONARD J. DI FORTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEATON - Leonard J. Di Forte, age 97, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the DuPage Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Olsen); loving father of Dwight Dixon, Darrell Dixon, Dwayne (Shirley) Dixon, David (Barbara) Dixon, Debra (Rick) Wellington, Toni (Bill) Kellens, Tina (Kurt) Browning and the late Joseph L. Di Forte and Sandi Hermanowicz; devoted grandfather of 25; great-grandfather of 46; great-great-grandfather of 5; brother of Joseph F. Di Forte and the late Mary Bottari. Visitation will be at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2 - 8. p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment West Lawn Cemetery, Racine, WI. For information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved