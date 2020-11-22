ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Leonard Jennings Hauskey, Jr., age 86, passed away on November 12, 2020. Leonard was born on December 4, 1933 to Leonard, Sr. and June Hauskey in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After earning a business degree from the University of Minnesota, Len moved to Chicago, where he served in the Air Force. He was an auditor based at O'Hare Airport, where he met the love of his life, Joyce Misic. Len and Joy were married in 1958, and he kicked off his professional life at Wallace Business Forms, where he stayed throughout his career, earning his way from staff accountant to Treasurer of the company. A true family man, Len was proud of his daughter, Linda Cullen (Ed) and son, James (Karen). The Hauskey family built many memories at their home in the Sherwood subdivision of Arlington Heights. Retiring at age 59, Len enjoyed a full 27 years of retirement. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and card player, where he combined sharp skills with his gentle, social demeanor to earn a wide set of beloved friends. Len was predeceased by his parents; and by his sister, Joyce Tauge (Edwin). He is survived by Joy, Linda, and Jim; his grandchildren, Thomas Hauskey (Mallory), Rob Cullen (Carlyn), Jennifer Hauskey-Weston (Tyler), and Jacquelyn Cullen Riedel (Ben); his nieces and nephews on the Tauge side (Patty, Howard, Jeff, and Cindy) and on the Misic side (Kristi and Mark); and his great-grandchildren, Caroline, Theo, and Oliver. For a fuller celebration of Len's life, please go to www.glueckertfuneralhome.com
. Although public services may be planned for the future, the family asks that for now, donations in honor of Len can be made to St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights. Len was a frequent and fierce financial contributor to many charities, so any effort to pay-it-forward with a donation to your favorite charity
would be a proper testament to the legacy of his full, rich, and others-focused life.