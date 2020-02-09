Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Community
120 Ela Street
Barrington, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Community
120 Ela Street
Barrington, IL
LEONARD V. PANTALEO


1932 - 2020
Leonard V. Pantaleo, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Leonard was born on November 17th, 1932 in Chicago, IL. He spent two years St. Mary's University before finishing his Civil Engineering degree at Purdue University. While at Purdue University, he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Leonard was an avid golfer, a Bears and Cubs fan, racket ball player, bowler, and twice a year he would travel to Canada for fishing trips. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Leonard is survived by his beloved wife, Josie Pantaleo (nee Collins); children, Jackie (Jeff) Sykes, Chris (Scott) Jones, Cat (Neil) Pantaleo; stepson, Nick (Cathy) Pierri; grandchildren, Jessica (Tommy) Wright, Jared Sykes, Adara Peppercorn, Joseph Pierri, and Briana Pierri; and great-grandchildren, Vinnie Peacock and Willow Wright. Preceded in death by his children, Mark V. Pantaleo, Leonard Pantaleo, and Terri Pantaleo; grandson, Jimmy Sykes; parents, James and Madeline Pantaleo; and sisters, Mary Seth and Esther Ehrlich. A visitation for Leonard will be held on Monday, February 10th, 2020, from 10am until the time of mass at 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
