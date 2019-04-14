ROLLING MEADOWS - Leonard W. "Len" Berndt, born in Chicago on September 29, 1933. Passed away March 11, 2019. Resided in Rolling Meadows for the last 20 years. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict, he worked at Commonwealth Edison for 41 years. His smile and jokes will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sue (Stich); his children, Kathleen (William) Cheney and Bill (Donna) Berndt; his stepchildren, Nicole (Rob) Koleno and Brad (Christy) Adams. His grandchildren, Kelly (Alan), William (Courtney), Billy, Lauren, Erin, Isabel, Tess, Josh and Devin. His great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Josephine Berndt; and his great-granddaughter, Josephine. A celebration of his life will be held by his family and friends on April 20th. Donations to the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary