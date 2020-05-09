|
Steven G. Leonard, 72, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Melbourne, FL. He was born Nov 17, 1947, in Chicago, IL to Steven and Dorothy Leonard. Steve proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an MP. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University, a Master's Degree from Roosevelt University, and attended the Northwest Police Academy. He joined the Mount Prospect Police Department in 1972 and served for 26 years as an Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. After retiring from the MPPD in 1998, to St. Cloud, FL, he led the Neighborhood Watch Outreach Program for the Orlando Police Department. Steve was a protector, educator, leader, husband, father, and grandfather. Steve's love of travel and adventure took him around the world to places like Alaska, Australia, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Spain, and many of the islands in the Caribbean; sailing on more than 85 cruises. In addition to travel, Steve enjoyed following his beloved Chicago Bears and the UCF Knights. He is survived by his son, Steven R. (Ann) of Columbia, MD; grandsons, Parker S. and Declan D. Leonard of Columbia, MD; granddaughter, Morgan P. Taylor of Schaumburg, IL; and fiancee Jane E. Grant of St. Cloud, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven P. and Dorothy T. Leonard; and his wife of 29 years, Mary R. Leonard (Bebak). In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Steven may be made to the VFW (http://www.vfw.org/donate) or American Legion (https://www.legion.org)
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2020