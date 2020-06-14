ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Our beautiful mother was called home on May 25th, 2020. Leonore Bohnen, was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Oma and friend. She was known as Lola to all who loved her. Lola was born on October 3rd, 1940 in Braunschweig, Germany and moved to America when she was 24 years old and married Walter Bohnen from Koln, Germany. She began her career as a model for the Millionaires Club in Chicago in the 60's & 70's which included runway, print and TV. Following modeling, she worked at O'Hare International Airport and opened a chain of Tanning Salons. Her final adventure began at Allstate Insurance Company where she worked for over 20 years. Lola took great pride in the beautiful home and life she and Walter built with their 3 children. Lola was thoughtful, kind and always helping others. She volunteered at her children's schools, and taught Catechism classes at St. Thomas Becket where she was a parishioner for over 30 years. She loved to entertain and throw a good party, no detail was ever missed. Lola would cook and bake for hours on end, and everyone looked forward to her signature German cakes. She was an avid reader and writer, always preparing handmade cards and poems for family and friends. Lola is survived by her sister Antje Ehlermann and children Andrew (Kelly) Bohnen, Nicole (Ky) Reding, Julie-Ann (Jerry) Gillespie; and their children. Memorial garden planting will be on July 18th. Please call the family for more details.