Leora J. Mager (nee Schatzer), 87, beloved wife for 59 wonderful years of Melvin "Leonard" Mager; loving mother of Julie (Richard) Cordts and Stacy Onak (Kevin) Wade; adored grandma of Andrea Cordts (Jeremy) Pastin, Jaclyn (Eric) Huffnus, Jacob Onak, Caitlin Cordts, and Michael Onak and great-grandma of Lilah, Brooklyn, Audrey and Mackenzie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org
or Beth Tikvah Congregation, www.beth-tikvah.org
. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.