HUNTLEY - Leroy Donald Deering, 81, died peacefully at his home May 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Services and celebrations will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Willow Creek Church Huntley. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.defiorefuneral.com. Leroy was born October 25, 1938, the son of Herman and Emma Deering. In 1957, he married Suzanne. They were married for over 61 years. They lived in Palatine and had more recently moved to Huntley. He worked as the Grounds Superintendent at Inverness Country Club and founded his own company Leroy's Lawn in the early 1960's. He enjoyed working in the business with his sons until his last days. He had a love for music and was inducted into the Concertina Hall of Fame. He played his concertina from a young age for family, friends, local churches and as part of a church nursing home ministry. Some would say he always had a smile ready and a song in his heart. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He loved Jesus and has found his final rest in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Susie, his children, Bob (Cyndi) Deering, Connie (Terry) Palmberg and Rick (Courtney) Deering, by his grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), Tim, Christopher, Brett (Hannah) and Trent (Lindsey) and by his 3 great-granddaughters, Nora Grace, Ruby Grace and Alice. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (John) Nielsen and sister-in-law, Sandy Deering (Melvin). Leroy was preceded in death by his brothers, Louie, Melvin and Edward (Ruth). For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020