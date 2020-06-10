LEROY H. "DICK" GRATZ
1927 - 2020
LeRoy H. "Dick" Gratz, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born Feb. 10, 1927 in Wheeling and had been a resident of Libertyville for most of his life. Dick was an excellent auto and truck mechanic and the former owner of Dick's DX Auto Service in Libertyville. He was a member of the Libertyville Volunteer Fire Department, the Libertyville Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star. He later worked for Abbott Laboratories as their maintenance mechanic. Dick and Jean enjoyed a second home in Linn Creek, Missouri, where they owned the Lil Bit of Country Store in Osage Beach. He also loved riding motorcycles and did from age 14 to 80. Surviving are 2 sons, Richard "Duke" (Kim) Gratz and Greg (Diana) Gratz; 4 grandchildren, Katie Gratz; Garrett, Griffin and Geoffrey Gratz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean on Dec. 18, 2010; and by his brothers, Merle and Ronald Gratz. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at l pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live funeral broadcasting beginning at 12:30pm. Memorials can be made to the Paramedic Unit of the Libertyville Fire Department or the Lakeside Cemetery Renovation Fund. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
JUN
12
Service
12:30 PM
link on the funeral home website
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
