FOX LAKE - LeRoy "Lee" J. Bast, 96, of Fox Lake, IL died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at home. He was born December 13, 1922, on the family farm in Appleton, WI, to the late Gregor and Clara (nee Morgen) Bast. Raised in Fond du Lac, WI, Lee was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who went on to serve in the Army's 838th Automatic Weapons Battalion, in the European Theater, during WWII. He went on to operate Bast's Store on Grand Avenue in Fox Lake for 39 years, retiring in 1989. Lee was a lifelong, avid Cubs fan who enjoyed gardening, traveling, and playing Sheepshead. He was a charter member of the Fox Lake/Round Lake Rotary Club and longtime member of Fox Lake American Legion Post 703. Above all he was a devoted Catholic who was a longtime and active member of St. Bede Church, Ingleside, IL where he had been an usher, Eucharistic Minister, and member of the Knights of Columbus Pius X Council 3788. He prayed the Rosary daily and when unable to attend Mass, watched Mass on TV. Survivors include his children, Ann (Dave) Laudick of Spring City, TN and Patrick Bast of Fox Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose Ann (nee Timblin) in 2005; brother, Melvin (Kathy) Bast; and his parents. Visitation Friday, March 1, from 4:30 p.m. until the time of wake service at 7:30 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden, WI 53019. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Eden. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lee's name may be made to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693, 866-976-8279.