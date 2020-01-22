Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
LEROY MEYERS
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Rd
Schaumburg, IL
LEROY MEYERS


1930 - 2020
LEROY MEYERS Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - LeRoy Meyers, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Marion Meyers. Loving father of Mark (Jennifer) Meyers, Brian (Barbara) Meyers, Marilyn (Louis R.) Durante and Wade Meyers. Loving grandfather of Mark, Lou, Lauren and Andrea. Dear brother of the late Florence Netz. LeRoy was a Korean War veteran. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 AM until the time of the funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
