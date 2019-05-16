|
Leroy Thompson was born in Chicago to the late Louis and Leone Thompson. Husband to Valerie (nee Vitale), father of Christopher (Tamara), Laura (Douglas) Lukowski, Clinton (Jorie), and the late Craig. Proud Grandfather of Corey, Kyle, Austin, Madison, Delaney, William, and Jack. Brother of Lovene Thompson and the late Louis (Marg). Brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He is a Vietnam Veteran. He worked 30 years at Case New Holland (formerly known as Fiat-Allis). Visitation will be on Friday May 17 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/Schaumburg from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service is Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Funeral info, 773-637-4441.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019