MUNDELEIN - Leslie E. Allen, 61, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born October 1, 1957 in Libertyville, where she was a graduate of LHS and a Lake County resident for most of her life. Surviving are 2 children, Ryan Spencer and Jessica (Jennifer) Schillaci; 3 grandchildren, Paige, Zach and Grayson Spencer; her mother, Jane Hall; 2 sisters, Sheila (Tim) Pentes and Wendy (Calvin) Thomas; 2 brothers, Jack (Tonia) Mekemson and Dave (Irene) Mekemson. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Memorials can be directed to her family. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
