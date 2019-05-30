ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Leslie Edward Borris was born September 13, 1928 in Chicago to Theodore and Helen (nee Page) Borris. He died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Borris worked as an engineer for Karr Tool in Schiller Park and ADP in Niles. He was a member of St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Leslie was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council #4483 and a 4th Degree member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Assembly #2410. He loved fishing and bowling. Leslie loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. Les is survived by his wife Dolores "Dolly"; children, Christine (John Burck) Rossdeutcher, Sharon (Tom) O'Neill and Craig Perina; grandchildren, Tyler (Fiance Julie Fese) Rossdeutcher, Emily Rossdeutcher, Melanie Rossdeutcher, Brian (Katie) O'Neill,T.J. (Fiance Stefanie Ronge) O'Neill and Kevin Perina; great-granddaughter, Aria O'Neill; sister-in-law, Carol Borris; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife, Dorothy Jean Borris; his parents; son-in-law, Kevin Rossdeutcher; daughter-in-law, Cindy Perina; siblings, Ted (Leona) Borris, Annette (Robert) Kilbert, Ralph Borris and Lester Borris. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church 301 S. I-Oka, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Inurnment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary