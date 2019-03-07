|
STREAMWOOD - Leslie J. DePaolo, 77, formerly of Cleveland, OH and Heartland, WI, husband (for 50 years) of Elena, nee DiFranco; father of Gino (Nancy), Dina (Michael) McClure, Nicholas (Lisa), Christina (Brian) Dent and Monica DePaolo; papa of Brianna (Cody), Samuel, Anthony, Nicholas, Luke, Tyler, Mathew, Atessa and Andrew; brother of Josephine (Tony) Ranallo and Madeline (John) Paratore; son of the late Nicholas and the late Rose, nee DeCillo. Visitation Friday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am prayers at the funeral home proceeding to Resurrection Church, 30W350 Army Trail Rd., Wayne, IL, mass 9:30 am. Interment private. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019