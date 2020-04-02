|
|
Leslie Keys Martin of Denver, Colorado, joined her parents in heaven on March 22, 2020, after having been diagnosed with lung cancer only a few weeks prior. She was 65 years young, living a very active and social life with her many close friends and acquaintances. Les never met a stranger, and becoming her friend was a lifetime sentence in which distance was never a barrier. She welcomed visits from family, friends, and their guests with open arms making sure everyone felt at home. She was born in Evanston, IL, on April 27, 1954, daughter to Gene and Fran Keys. After a rambunctious childhood, Les attended Regis College in Denver and fell in love with the area. She graduated with a business degree and began working at Land Title Guarantee in 1980 as an Escrow Closing Manager. During her career, she became an expert in title insurance, making her the go-to resource for both Land Title staff and customers. She worked with Land Title for nearly 40 years before retiring from her role of Corporate Closing Technical Manager in 2017 to pursue new adventures. Her long career at Land Title gained her many friends and, through various work functions, introduced her to her loving husband, Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents and her snaggle-toothed dog-daughter, Garbo. She leaves the love of her life, Larry Martin, and their only dog-son, Bonz. Les is survived by her four sisters, Kevin Gushman (Pat), Deborah Lakin (Doug), Stephanie Keys, and Bucky Ramsey (Mark). She was also deeply loved by her cousin (Paige Proctor), two nieces (Andrea Gass, Zoe Chaves), five nephews (Chris Gushman, Kurt Gushman, Dan Gushman, Mitch Ramsey, Evan Hughes), and their families as well as her Grand Friends (Tessa Pallan, Maya Pallan) and self-declared sisters (Mary Pat O'Brien, Mary Hulbert Redding). Later this year, we will celebrate her life - Les always loved a good party! The funeral home has developed a memorial page for loved ones to share stories and words of support to the family. Should friends desire, please direct donations to the , the , or the Denver Dumb Friends League. https://horancares.com/obits/leslie-martin/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020