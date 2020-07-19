ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Leslie Ralph "Les" Thielman, 87, passed peacefully July 3, 2020. A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 W. Palatine Road, Prospect Heights, IL. Les was born December 12, 1932 in Hammond, IN to Walter and Paula Thielman. In June of 1953 he married Dollie and had 3 beautiful children: Sherry, Sandra, and Scott. After the passing of Dollie, Les married Carol in August of 1969 with her three sons: Mark, Scott, and Kent, making the family complete. He worked at his father's airport, Wings Field, where his passion for planes grew. He became a flight instructor and then took over the family owned airport. Les was a true businessman/entrepreneur and later sold the airport and became a used machinery salesman and business owner. He even dabbled in being an auctioneer and a co-owner of a specialty gift shop. Les was an amazing, strong, and generous man who had a heart of gold. He loved being around friends and family and was always there to help someone when they were in need. He had many hobbies like reading sci-fi novels and collecting coins and lead soldiers. Les will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Les is survived by his children, Sherry (Larry) Gianneschi, Sandra Thielman, W. Scott Thielman, Mark Broertjes; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Paula Thielman; his brother, Loren Thielman; his two wives, Dollie Joanne Johnson and Carol Frances Koehn/Broertjes; his stepsons, Scott and Kent Broertjes. For the full obituary or memorials may be made at https://www.hackfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Leslie-Thielman/
