Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE TERAJI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE TERAJI


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESLIE TERAJI Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Leslie Teraji (Postemski), of Schaumburg, IL, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan, to Nicholas and Julia (Adams) Postemski. Surviving are her husband, Alan and beloved son, Kevin, her father Nicholas (Katherine), sister Susan (Mike), niece Kayla, brother Michael, brothers-in law James and David, sister-in-law Barbara, niece Robyn and additional family members. Leslie was a member of Willow Creek and involved in their support groups as well a long-term volunteer at their Care Center. Throughout her life she proactively volunteered in and supported many events, causes and charities, especially ones for her special treasured furry friends. A special thank you to her extensive network of friends, from all stages and activities of her life, for your support, kindness and long-standing friendships. There will be no visitation or service but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution in her name to: Paws with a Cause (assistance dogs, Wayland, MI) and the Care Center at Willow Creek Community Church South Barrington, IL. Leslie will live in our hearts forever and her imperishable resurrected body with Christ in heaven. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -