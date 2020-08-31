1/
LESLIE UPDEGROVE
"Les" Updegrove of Wernersville, PA, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21st at Reading Hospital after battling leukemia for three months. He was the son of LeRoy and Regina Updegrove of Gilbertsville, PA. He had one sibling, Cherie, who predeceased him in March of 2000. Les was a graduate of Boyertown High School. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Tristate College (Trine University) of Illinois. For the next 41 years he dedicated his life to working at Motorola. He traveled extensively in Asia and Australia in support of radio and cell phone manufacturing. Once Les retired, he enjoyed traveling to and hiking in many of the National Parks, especially the Grand Canyon. He was also constantly researching his extensive family tree and enjoyed meeting long lost cousins! When he wasn't traveling or doing genealogical research, Les loved tinkering with and rebuilding antique radios. Les spent the majority of his adult life living in Schaumburg, IL, finally coming back East to his roots to spend the last months of his life close to his loving family. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Charles. R Schwenk, husband of Barbara; 2 nephews, C. Michael Schwenk, husband of Abby and Larry R. Schwenk, husband of Sarah; and 1 niece, Stacey (Schwenk) Walmsley, wife of Christopher. He is also survived by 6 great-nephews and 3 great-great-nephews. Les will be missed terribly not only by his family but also by all his longtime retired friends from Motorola with whom he enjoyed a weekly beer until he moved back to Pennsylvania. Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home of Boyertown, PA is in charge of funeral arrangements. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr R. James on Thursday, Sept. 3rd at 10am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Bally, PA. (Please use side entrance.) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that guests please follow current social distancing rules and wear masks. Burial at Limerick Gardens will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 30, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Les was an amazing man. He taught me so much while we worked together at Motorola. Les knew everything about Motorola. You can tell he dedicated his life to Motorola. No one ever thought he was going to retire. Thank you for your mentor ship, Les. May he rest in pease. God bless Les and his family.
Ronda Allen
Coworker
