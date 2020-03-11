Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map

LESTER J. KAPLAN

LESTER J. KAPLAN Obituary
Lester J. Kaplan, age 76, U.S. Navy Retiree and Vietnam veteran; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Sandacz) and the late Sherry; loving father of Amy, Jason (Kristin) and Jami; proud grandfather of Eric, Rebecka, Ethan and Alexa; fond brother of Barry and Beth; loving uncle and friend of many. Funeral service and military honors Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12 Noon at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Info, Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336 or matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
