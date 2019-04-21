|
|
DES PLAINES - Dr. Lester N. Stoltenberg Jr. DPM, age 92, passed away April 17, 2019. WWII Marine Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Betty Stoltenberg for 65 years. Loving father of Michael (Michelle) Stoltenberg, Leslie (Stanley) Hitchins, and Linda Adreani. Proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 13. Cherished son of the late Lester N. and Frieda Stoltenberg. Fond brother of the late Eleanore (Art) Skulstad. Memorials can be made in the name of Lester to Honor Flight Chicago or JourneyCare Hospice. Services are private. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019