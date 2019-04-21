Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for LESTER STOLTENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. LESTER N. STOLTENBERG Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DR. LESTER N. STOLTENBERG Jr. Obituary
DES PLAINES - Dr. Lester N. Stoltenberg Jr. DPM, age 92, passed away April 17, 2019. WWII Marine Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Betty Stoltenberg for 65 years. Loving father of Michael (Michelle) Stoltenberg, Leslie (Stanley) Hitchins, and Linda Adreani. Proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 13. Cherished son of the late Lester N. and Frieda Stoltenberg. Fond brother of the late Eleanore (Art) Skulstad. Memorials can be made in the name of Lester to Honor Flight Chicago or JourneyCare Hospice. Services are private. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now