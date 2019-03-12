|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Lewis G. Koons, 78, died March 9, 2019. Born April 18, 1940, in Ridgewood, OK. He was a veteran of the Navy and a retired Engineer for Northwest Community Hospital. Lewis was the husband of the late Deborah (nee Bowles); father of Jeffrey (Regina) Koons and Tammi (Brett) Slaski; grandfather of Brett and Mason Slaski, Braden and Chase Koons; and brother of Diana Pazton, Catherine Benge, Ronald and Larry Koons. Visitation Wednesday 4 pm to 8 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also well be held on Thursday at 11 am. Interment private. For information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019