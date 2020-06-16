NAPERVILLE - Liangchao "L.C." Lin, age 77, and Lee-Fong Chang Lin, age 71, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Edward-Elmhurst Hospital. L.C. was born on April 8, 1943, in Chiayi, Taiwan, and Lee was born on July 7, 1948, in Tamsui, Taiwan. The couple are survived by their loving children, Grace Lin of Rochester, MN, Elbert (Laurie) Lin of Richmond, VA, and Katherine Chang Lin of Chicago; and grandsons, Owen Thomas Lin, Edison Lee Lin, and Charles Elbert Lin. L.C. is also survived by his brothers, Ying-Chou (Liechenn Cheng) Lin, Liang-Yin (Jue-Zhi Li) Lin, and Liang-En (Feng-Lin Ho) Lin; and sisters, Su-O (Rui-Jan Huang) Lin, Su-Lee (Chan-Chin Liao) Lin, Liang-Yu (Chun-Gui Chen) Lin, and Jan (Paul Teng) Lin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tian-Yuan and Cui-Chyn Chen Lin; and brother, Liang-Ping (Gui-Mei Hou) Lin. Lee is also survived by her mother, Yuchu Chang; and sister, Li-Shu Chang. She was preceded in death by her father, Ping Shan Chang. L.C. and Lee immigrated to the United States in 1973 and were married in Brooklyn that same year on December 22. L.C. attended graduate school at the City University of New York, where he obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. He took great pleasure in taking his oldest daughter, Grace, on the subway to preschool in Manhattan. After graduation they made their home in Naperville in 1980, where they lived for 40 years. They loved Naperville and enjoyed feeding ducks downtown at the Riverwalk. They were also devoted members of the Morton Arboretum and proud season-ticket holders of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Later in life, their favorite activity was self-study of their grandsons' interests, including Pokemon and Marvel superheroes. L.C. was a lifelong scientist who loved to share his joy in chemistry. His career spanned multiple industries, including petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. In retirement, he discovered his passion for educating others while teaching at the College of DuPage and Benedictine University, and mentoring junior colleagues at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through his work at the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging. Lee devoted her life to her family. She prioritized daily family dinners, and her children and grandchildren have fond memories of her cooking and conversations around the table. She embraced new adventures and wanted her children to experience everything in life. Lee's superpower was her ability to draw out the best in everyone. She was a generous friend, always organizing excursions and social events, highlighted annually by her legendary Christmas potluck that continued for more than 25 years. She was the glue that held us all together. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Virtual memorial services for L.C. and Lee are private; information may be requested from the family through Beidelman-Kunsch. Memorials in the couple's names may be made to The Morton Arboretum (https://www.mortonarb.org/), the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (https://tzuchi.us/), the Mayo Clinic, for nephrology research (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/), Edward-Elmhurst Hospital (https://www.eehealth.org/ways-to-give/), the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/napca), or the Lyric Opera of Chicago (https://www.lyricopera.org/). Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.