Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LIBORIO CAVALLARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIBORIO F. CAVALLARO


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIBORIO F. CAVALLARO Obituary
GENEVA - Liborio F. Cavallaro, 72, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home. He was born November 27, 1946 in Lynn, Massachusetts. The son of the late Frank and Genevieve Cavallaro. He is survived by his two daughters, Tara Kozlowski of Geneva, and Kara Cavallaro of Seattle, Washington; and his grandson, John Kozlowski. Also, his sister, Sandra Cavallaro of Nahant, Mass. Before his retirement he was employed by Comprehensive Pharmacy Services. Liborio loved playing golf, smoking cigars, drinking bourbon and spending time with friends. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage. But, his real love was spoiling his grandson John. He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Geneva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIBORIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now