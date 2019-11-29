Daily Herald Obituaries
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St Petronille Catholic Church
420 Glenwood Avenue
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Lidora "Lee" Wilson Nee: Malec, Beloved wife of the late Ivan, Loving mother of George Wilson, Fond sister of the late Henry Malec. Lidora was a member of CDA, the Catholic Daughters of America and a Third order Fransiscan. She worked as a comptroller and was an accomplished seamstress. Visitation Sunday, December 1st from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL. ([email protected] 630-469-0032) Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 AM, St Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL . Interment to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
