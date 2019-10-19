|
|
Lila M. Pelouch, 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born February 20, 1930 in Caspian, MI, was formerly of Waukegan, IL and has been a Libertyville resident for the past 54 years. Lila enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and canoeing and will be dearly missed by her loving family. Lila was the youngest of 9 children and was survived by her husband of 68 years, Milan Pelouch; 2 children, Alica Leppanen and Wayne (Jacintha) Pelouch and 2 grandchildren, Kiara & Carissa. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Doenges. A visitation celebration will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 19, 2019