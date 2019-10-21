Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
930 W. Higgins Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
930 W. Higgins Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN "PEGGY" ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN "PEGGY" ANDERSON Obituary
Lillian "Peggy" Anderson, nee Riordan, of Schaumburg and formerly of Hoffman Estates and Elizabeth, N.J.; wife of Carl; mom of Edward (Diane), Cathy Nickerson, Alicia Anderson - Skelly (Bob Skelly) and Sherice (David) Hamburger; grandma of Michael, Sr. (Amanda) Kiem, Jacqueline Stoll, Mara Anderson-Skelly, Tina (Corey) Crow, Jessa Anderson-Reitz (fiance Luke) and Chad Hamburger; great grandmother of Jada, Jalen, Michael, Jr., Faith, Madison, Abigail, Johnathon, Hayley and Brittany; sister of the late Billy and daughter of the late Bill and Lil, nee Clouter, Riordan. Visitation Wednesday, October 23rd, 10:00 am until the time of her service 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Church 930 W. Higgins Rd. Schaumburg. Her burial will be private at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now