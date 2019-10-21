|
Lillian "Peggy" Anderson, nee Riordan, of Schaumburg and formerly of Hoffman Estates and Elizabeth, N.J.; wife of Carl; mom of Edward (Diane), Cathy Nickerson, Alicia Anderson - Skelly (Bob Skelly) and Sherice (David) Hamburger; grandma of Michael, Sr. (Amanda) Kiem, Jacqueline Stoll, Mara Anderson-Skelly, Tina (Corey) Crow, Jessa Anderson-Reitz (fiance Luke) and Chad Hamburger; great grandmother of Jada, Jalen, Michael, Jr., Faith, Madison, Abigail, Johnathon, Hayley and Brittany; sister of the late Billy and daughter of the late Bill and Lil, nee Clouter, Riordan. Visitation Wednesday, October 23rd, 10:00 am until the time of her service 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Church 930 W. Higgins Rd. Schaumburg. Her burial will be private at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2019