|
|
DES PLAINES - Lillian Ann Morrison (nee Bajerski), 90, a longtime Des Plaines resident, died peacefully Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Patrick; grandson, Shane; and sister, Sophie (Clem) Dabrowski. Survived by her brother, E. Lester (Joan); sister, Helen (William) Flynn; her nine children, Christine (Buz) Didier, Denise, Deborah (Robert) Waldon, Michael, Patricia (Michael Ross), John Jr. (Caron), Daniel (Denise), James (Dawn), Robert (Megan); 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 15th 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL, where prayers will be said Thursday, Jan. 16th, 9:15am and proceed to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Des Plaines, IL, mass 10am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Donations can be made to SJIA Research - Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic . For information, 847-824-5155 or www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020