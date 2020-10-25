NAPERVILLE - Lillian B. Butenas, 96, formerly a longtime resident of Warrenville, IL, passed away October 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley & Stella (nee Burboulas) Butenas; loving sister of the late Helen B. (Carlton E.) Kraut; fond cousin of Cecilia Goldwaite and Rev. Peter Paurazas; dear aunt of Jeffrey J. Richter. Visitation Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass following visitation, 1.p.m. at St. Irene Catholic Church 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville, IL 60555. Interment at Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
