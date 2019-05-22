|
Lillian B. Fortman (nee Benko), age 102, a former longtime resident of Wheaton and Downers Grove, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born November 19, 1916 in Channahon, IL. She was employed as a switchboard operator in Wheaton with Illinois Bell until her retirement. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur J. Fortman and her 9 brothers and sisters. Visitation Friday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Highland Oaks 2750 W. Highland Ave, Elgin, IL 60124 Funeral information: 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019