NAPERVILLE - Lillian Barton Sargeant departed this life Sunday, August 30 after a lengthy illness. She was 82 years old. Born in Neillsville, WI to the late Esther Kramer and Leo Barton, she grew up in the Chicago area and graduated Northern Illinois University in 1961 with a degree in Education. She later went on to earn a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. It was at Northern Illinois University she met her husband Roger, whom she married in 1961. She spent her entire career teaching kindergarten, which was her passion and her gift, and retired from Western Avenue School in Geneva in 2006. Lillian is survived by her daughter Susan Buczkowski of Oak Park, IL, her son Thomas Sargeant of Westchester, IL, daughter-in-law Jodee Sargeant, and her grandsons Franklin and Leo Buczkowski of Oak Park, IL, as well as her nephews Jeff Barton of Lisle and Scott Barton of Evanston, Scott's wife and sons Mary Kay, Jack and Spencer, Lillian's sister-in-law Valerie Barton of Geneva, IL, Valerie's daughter Lauren Habes-Wojcik of Chicago, Lauren's husband Jeff and daughters Mia and Page. She was preceded in death by Roger in 2018 and her brother John Barton who died in 2012. She is also survived by many friends who loved her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, teacher, friend and grandmother. She loved her family, her dogs and especially all young children, who adored her back. She will be remembered for her caring nature, her red velvet cake and her inability to be stumped when it came to celebrity gossip. She was always up for a lively and intense debate on Illinois politics. Lillian lived the last two years of her life at Belmont Village in Oak Park. The family would like to thank the amazing staff for their remarkable, devoted care and kindness for which we will be eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Lillian Sargeant be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 www.brainsupportnetwork.org
.