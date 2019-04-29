Daily Herald Obituaries
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Luke Lutheran Church
410 S. Rush St
Itasca., IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Luke Lutheran Church
410 S. Rush St.
Itasca, IL
View Map
Lillian Bornack (nee Meyer), born January 16, 1926. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Larry) Quick, Steve (Debra Schlomann), and the late Richard Bornack, dear grandmother to Christine, Jennifer, Amy, and David, great grandmother of Monica, Sophia, Julia, Hazel, and Julia. Our dear aunt and great aunt. Lillian will lie in state Tuesday, April 30, from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush St. in Itasca. Interment will follow at Saint Luke Cemetery in Itasca. Memorial contributions to the church appreciated. Service provided by Geils Funeral Home in Wood Dale. For information, 630-766-3232.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
