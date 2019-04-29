|
Lillian Bornack (nee Meyer), born January 16, 1926. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Larry) Quick, Steve (Debra Schlomann), and the late Richard Bornack, dear grandmother to Christine, Jennifer, Amy, and David, great grandmother of Monica, Sophia, Julia, Hazel, and Julia. Our dear aunt and great aunt. Lillian will lie in state Tuesday, April 30, from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 410 S. Rush St. in Itasca. Interment will follow at Saint Luke Cemetery in Itasca. Memorial contributions to the church appreciated. Service provided by Geils Funeral Home in Wood Dale. For information, 630-766-3232.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019