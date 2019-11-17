|
|
Lillian D. West of Sarasota, Florida, formerly from Kildeer, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2019. She was born, Ljiljana Dion Markovic, in Belgrade, Serbia. In her mid-20's, she immigrated to the United States and married Richard J. West in Chicago, Illinois. Lillian was a dedicated wife, and mother of six adoring children. She attained her real estate license in 1964 and worked alongside her husband, Richard, for over 55 years, including 38 years in their family brokerage company, Dick West Real Estate, in East Dundee. Lillian is survived by her loving husband, Richard; sons, Boris "Bo" (Cindy) West, Earl (Janice) West, Patrick (Heather) West; daughters, Marina (James) Butler and Tanya West-Amelse; sister, Tijana (Steve) Bubonic; 16 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher J. West; parents, Boris and Leposava Markovic; and sister, Marina Markovic. Visitation will be held from 5p.m.-8:30p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Mass will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at The Church of the Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019