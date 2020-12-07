Lillian E. Czura, age 100, of South Elgin former many year resident of West Dundee passed away on Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020 at White Oaks of Heritage Woods in South Elgin. Lillian was born in Chicago on July 31, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Joseph & Bernice (nee Wantuch) Marchewka. On March 11, 1944 she married her husband John E. Czura. John preceded Lillian in death on August 24, 1990 after 49 years of marriage. She was a resident of the Elgin area for over 60 years and was a former longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. For many years, Lillian was an active member of the Dundee Township Senior Citizens Organization and the 50+Club. She was also a former longtime member of the Dundee Women's Club. Prior to retirement for over 22 years, Lillian was a former loyal and valued employee of Chicago Rawhide in Elgin. Survivors include her children; Nancy (Michael) Burke, Mary Lou (Donald) Smith, Jack (Jantana) Czura, Major Thomas US Army, Ret. and Michael (Joni) Czura. Other survivors include her 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her brothers; Walter, Edward and Bruno Marchewka and her sisters; Stella Black, Mary Holinka, and Genevieve Norkiewicz and a daughters-in-law: Julie and Carmen Czura. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. David Reese, officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee. Please omit flowers. Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
