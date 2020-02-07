Home

Lillian (Juzenas) Houle, 97, formerly of Mt. Prospect for 25 yrs. Mother of Susan (Klann) and Paul. She died peacefully in Crystal Lake on Feb 4. Lillian lived life to the fullest and was known for her spunk and sass. Activities included extensive travel, dancing, flying to a rave in LA at 92, skydiving at 93, and aerobics until 95. She is survived by her son, Paul (Marianne) and grandson, Charles. A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, 60660, parent #2180.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
