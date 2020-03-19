Home

Lillian Marie Lombardi, nee Finger, was born Feb. 19, 1927 in Joliet, IL; late of Arlington Heights, IL; formerly of Twin Lakes, WI and Ft. Meyers, FL; preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Timm and Carmie Lombardi and her companion, Al Hansen; survived by four stepdaughters, Lydia (the late John) Bloom, Marian (the late Lew) Samuels, Margaret (Sonny) Rewerts and Mary Lou (the late John) Hoeksema; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and cousins. She was an educator having received her B.S. degree from Northern Illinois University and her M.A. from the University of Chicago. She was an elementary school teacher and a reading resource teacher. Memorials to The Reserve of Arlington Heights (Memory Care), 1825 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 appreciated. Memorial service to be held at a later time. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
