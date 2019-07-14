Lillian Milne, age 89, passed away on June 23, 2019 at her home in Libertyville, Illinois. Lily, a twin, was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. She lives on in her six children, Jamie (Guy), Jennifer (Kevin), Jeff (Teresa), Jill (Mike), Matt (Nancy), and Jody (Scott); ten grandchildren, Mia, Nick, Zoe, Kirsten, Ben, Clark, Tali, Taylor, Sawyer, and Wyatt; four great grandchildren, Elijah, Freyja, Juniper, and Verity; and many nieces and nephews. Lily was a dedicated, creative supervisor at Illinois Bell for nearly 30 years. Lily was, and is still, simply unforgettable, and her story, indelible. Her enormous, joyous spirit is written in the hearts and lives of family and friends who were touched by her life. A gifted storyteller and writer, she had lightning wit, and a love of art, beauty, and music, now etched in the memory of her loved ones. How Lily loved to bring a room to life, and she didn't care if it was her living room or a room full of strangers! Without warning, the artist and actor in Lily would dance across that room, her expressive hands, beautiful smile, and witty commentary all in motion at the same joyfully silly moment. Lily also practiced more serious arts, those of courage and compassion. Underpinning everything in Lily's life was her strong sense of social justice and her unfailing empathy and advocacy for the underdog. She recognized those in need and never hesitated to find a way to help. While Lily is deeply loved and missed, her love for her family and friends, and her love for LOVE itself--which she would exclaim IS the meaning of life--will be our guide. In memory of Lily, donations can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation or to a social justice . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019