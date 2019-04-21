|
Lillian Rose Messina, nee Grusling, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Messina. Loving mother of Philip (the late Lisa) Messina and Rose (Kim) McElhinney. Cherished grandmother of Anthony (Amy), Cameron (Bobbie), Matthew and Jillian. Caring sister of the late Hank Grusling and Mary Scelsa. Dear aunt of 4 nieces and nephews. Lillian was born May 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Henry and Rose Grusling and passed April 14, 2019 in Arlington Heights, IL. Visitation Wednesday, April 24th from 11:00 AM until 4PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service at 3PM. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019