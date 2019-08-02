|
Lillian Ruth "Lee" Krause (nee Larson) passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home in Arlington Heights, IL. Lee was born in Chicago to Lawrence and Catherine Larson on September 30, 1935. She worked for Victor Comptometer for 19 years, and Kraft Foods for 18 years. She was preceded in death by Robert Krause (husband), Dorothy Pearson (sister), and Lorraine Berecz (sister). Loving Aunt of Kathryn (Bob) Lemancik, Donald (Carol) Berecz, Dave (Maritza) Berecz, William Berecz, Suzanne Berecz and Thomas Milhousen. Great-Aunt of Thomas Casten, Corynne Casten-Keagle, Donald E. Berecz, Andrew Berecz, Stefanie Grinslade, Ryan Berecz, Tyler Berecz, A.J. Berecz and Chris Studtmann. Fond Great-Great-Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held on Labor Day weekend for family and friends. Please RSVP to [email protected] to be notified of details when available or send sympathies. Burial will be private. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to her care teams at Northwest Community Hospital, Illinois Cancer Specialists, JourneyCare, and For Papa's Sake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL 60134 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019