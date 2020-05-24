Home

As a loving family, we wish to announce the passing of Lillian Scheid Kroll, wife of Laurence Kroll (1917-1991). Lillian passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Joe Burns. Born on November 2nd, 1922, in McHenry, Illinois, she is survived by her children, Richard (Sandra) Kroll and Nancy (Joe) Burns; grandchildren, Erika (Ben) McCombs, Drew Kroll, Sarah Burns and Christopher (David) Burns; and great-grandson, Theron McCombs.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
