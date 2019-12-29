Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN STANGL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN STANGL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN STANGL Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Lillian Stangl (nee Bischof), 97, formerly of Evergreen Park and Chicago. Lillian passed away peacefully at her home on Christmas day. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest (1980); dear mother of Janet DeZwaan and Susan (Eugene) Wagner; cherished grandmother of Edward Wagner; dear twin sister to Margaret Fordham and she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and sisters. There will be a private interment held at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements made by Grove Memorial Chapel, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -