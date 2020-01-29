|
Lily Mae Glatczak, nee Orschel, age 95, passed away on January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lily was the beloved wife of the late Roman N.; loving mother of Jerome L. (Darlene A.) and Ruth M. Glatczak; dearest daughter of the late Hazel and Charles Orschel; cherished grandmother of Matthew J. and Nicholas J. Glatczak; great-grandmother of Noah B. Buttles; dear sister of the late Lorraine (the late Ted) Belski and the late Rose (the late Edmund) Glatczak; fond aunt of LeRoy (Maryanne) Rafalski, Charles (Maryann) and John (Rose) Glatczak and Carole (Dan) Ferrill; and many great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Generations at Oakton Pavillion and Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Lily. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park, IL for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at act.alz.org or Seasons Hospice at seasonsfoundation.org would be appreciated. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020