Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
41W170 Russell Road
Plato Center, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA A. NELSON


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA A. NELSON Obituary
PLATO CENTER - Linda A. Nelson, 63, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. She was born Dec. 17, 1955 in Huron, SD the daughter of Harold and Arlene (Ibis) Stevens. Linda married Larry G. Nelson on Feb. 21, 1976 at the Burlington Methodist Church and they raised their family in Plato Center. Linda had been a Target employee in Elgin for 13 years. She loved gardening, flowers and spending time with family. She especially loved her gazebo. Surviving are her husband Larry, her mother Arlene of DeKalb, four children Terri (Greg) Marquez of Elgin, Angela (Amos) Stephenson of Missouri, Nichole (Jeremy) Monson of Belvidere, Michael (Ashley) Nelson of Gilbert's; 4 grandchildren Jonathon, Jackson, Connor and Sofia; 3 brothers Larry (Karen) Stevens, Kurt (Julie) Stevens, Steve (Cindy) Stevens and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and brothers Rick Stevens and Bryan Stevens. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 1 pm Sunday, October 27, at Cornerstone Church, 41W170 Russell Road in Plato Center with fellowship immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information or online condolences at www.FredrickFuneralHome.com or call 847-683-2711.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now