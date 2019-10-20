|
PLATO CENTER - Linda A. Nelson, 63, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. She was born Dec. 17, 1955 in Huron, SD the daughter of Harold and Arlene (Ibis) Stevens. Linda married Larry G. Nelson on Feb. 21, 1976 at the Burlington Methodist Church and they raised their family in Plato Center. Linda had been a Target employee in Elgin for 13 years. She loved gardening, flowers and spending time with family. She especially loved her gazebo. Surviving are her husband Larry, her mother Arlene of DeKalb, four children Terri (Greg) Marquez of Elgin, Angela (Amos) Stephenson of Missouri, Nichole (Jeremy) Monson of Belvidere, Michael (Ashley) Nelson of Gilbert's; 4 grandchildren Jonathon, Jackson, Connor and Sofia; 3 brothers Larry (Karen) Stevens, Kurt (Julie) Stevens, Steve (Cindy) Stevens and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and brothers Rick Stevens and Bryan Stevens. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 1 pm Sunday, October 27, at Cornerstone Church, 41W170 Russell Road in Plato Center with fellowship immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information or online condolences at www.FredrickFuneralHome.com or call 847-683-2711.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019