STREAMWOOD - Linda A. Wedoff was born on September 6, 1965, in Des Plaines to Robert and Lee (nee Smuda) Wedoff. She died Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Streamwood. Linda's most rewarding occupation was working as Service Administrator for Advanced Machinery Sales/Laser Technologies in Elgin for fifteen years, where she had developed lifelong friendships. In her earlier years she enjoyed sailing, horseback riding, swimming, and her choral group. In more recent years, she was a skilled cross stitcher, animal rescue supporter and avid baker, always sharing her culinary delights with family and friends. Linda cherished her many dogs and the companionship they provided. She was loved by all and loved to spend time with her family, including her dog Molly. Linda is survived by her mother, Lee Wedoff; siblings, Bob (Angie) Wedoff and Laura (Gino) Guerra; nieces and nephews, Michael (Michelle Hwang) Wedoff, Ryan (Jisoon) Wedoff, Christopher Guerra, and Bradley Guerra; and special caregiver/dear friend, Ramona Salam. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Wedoff. Services and entombment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials under Linda's name may be given to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www.aspca.org
