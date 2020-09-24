1/
LINDA B. MURRAY
PALATINE - Visitation for Linda B. Murray, 77, will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will take place on the following Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher, IL. Linda was born on April 27, 1943 in Covina, CA. Linda graduated from the Univ. of California at Davis, where she met her husband of 53 years. She taught grades 4-6 in Vacaville, CA and Troy, NY, and local people might remember her as Picture Lady and Music Lady at Virginia Lake School, and working at Office Depot. Linda was especially known for her kindness, compassion, love, and concern for others. She also loved learning, and would often share her new knowledge by sending friends and family new copies of books she found meaningful. She passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Linda was the beloved wife of Richard C. Murray, Jr.; loving mother of Catherine M. Murray, Michael R. (Kelly Martens Murray) Murray; dear grandmother of, Kiera Ann Murray, Liam Conner Murray; and fond sister of Jeanie Groman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lila Baugh; and her sister, Karen Roalstad. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
SEP
26
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
